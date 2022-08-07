Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,661 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

