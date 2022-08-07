Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,140 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 688.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 562,041 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 869,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,371,000 after acquiring an additional 440,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 319,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

