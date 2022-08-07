Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,269 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average of $192.82. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

