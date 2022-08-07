Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 80,957 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,957 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

