PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Hits $5.44 Million

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $1,671.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001646 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,097,900,132 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

