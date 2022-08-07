ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProAssurance Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ProAssurance by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

