PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 585,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRCT. KeyCorp began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

