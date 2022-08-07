PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 585,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PRCT. KeyCorp began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
