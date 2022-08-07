PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRCT. KeyCorp began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.