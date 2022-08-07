PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRCT. KeyCorp began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

