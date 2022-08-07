Progressive Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 45,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 55,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

