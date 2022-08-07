Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

PGNY stock traded up $11.38 on Friday, reaching $41.15. 3,469,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,594. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Progyny’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,601 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Progyny by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Progyny by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,690,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 601,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

