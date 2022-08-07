Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 3,469,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,601. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,690,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 9.8% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 601,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

