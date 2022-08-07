Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $2,044.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063140 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,811,837,930 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,747,129 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

