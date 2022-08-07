PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 4.36% of PROS worth $65,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PROS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 341,276 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $9,480,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $4,173,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in PROS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROS Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.