ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lessened by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $90.66 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08.

