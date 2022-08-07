Proton (XPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.29 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Proton has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $46.05 million and $2.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,130.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004350 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00132509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00067479 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,844,322,506 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

