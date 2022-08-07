Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.47%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
Provention Bio stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 504,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,790. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $282.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
