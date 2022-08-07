Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.47%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 504,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,790. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $282.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

About Provention Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.2% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.