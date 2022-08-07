Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

