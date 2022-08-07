Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

