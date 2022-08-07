Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $413.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.98. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

