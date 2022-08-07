Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 572,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

