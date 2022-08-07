Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

FIS opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

