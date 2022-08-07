PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PS Business Parks Stock Performance

PSB opened at $187.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.59. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Institutional Trading of PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 121.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

