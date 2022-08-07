PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PS Business Parks Stock Performance
PSB opened at $187.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.59. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.
Institutional Trading of PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.