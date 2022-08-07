PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up approximately 3.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,096,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.38 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

