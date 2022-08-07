Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($103.09) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($103.09) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($109.28) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Puma Stock Performance

PUM opened at €67.20 ($69.28) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12-month low of €59.24 ($61.07) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($118.97). The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of €66.46 and a 200-day moving average of €73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

