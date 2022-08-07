Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 158,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.97 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.