PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $199.86

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.86 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.61). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 210.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 101,170 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 260 ($3.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

PZ Cussons Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.88. The stock has a market cap of £902.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2,338.89.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

