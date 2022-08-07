Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Terex Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE TEX opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

