Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reduced by William Blair

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Oatly Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
