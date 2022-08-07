Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reduced by William Blair

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Oatly Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTLY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.19.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

