Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.9 %

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.49%.

Insider Activity at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,413.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $76,039.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,019.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,037 shares of company stock worth $918,647 in the last 90 days. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

