Quant (QNT) Tops One Day Volume of $88.66 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Quant has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $88.66 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $124.78 or 0.00540177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.01948693 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002074 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00290530 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

