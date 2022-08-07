Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-6.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Quanta Services stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

