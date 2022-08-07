Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 1,402,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.35. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,880 shares of company stock worth $146,601. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Quantum by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

