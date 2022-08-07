Quark Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $981,626.54 and $85,357.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,903,936 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

