QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $73.77 million and $1.56 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

