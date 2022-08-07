Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Down 7% This Week

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $213,037.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00623115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014327 BTC.
About Rainicorn
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.