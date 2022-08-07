Raymond James Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $70.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

