Raymond James Trims GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.14.
GoDaddy Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE GDDY opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32.
Insider Activity at GoDaddy
In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,482,907 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 36.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 388,030 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12,887.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
