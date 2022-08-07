Raymond James Trims GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 211.78% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,482,907 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 36.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 388,030 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12,887.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.