Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.30 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

