Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

