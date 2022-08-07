ReapChain (REAP) Price Hits $0.0852 on Exchanges

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and $3.91 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00132699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066383 BTC.

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

