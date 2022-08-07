Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.08 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08, Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE RGA opened at $123.42 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

