Relite Finance Reaches Market Cap of $10.79 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a market cap of $10.79 and $1,003.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00623115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014327 BTC.
Relite Finance Coin Profile
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Relite Finance Coin Trading
