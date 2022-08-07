Request (REQ) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Request has a market capitalization of $132.29 million and $2.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,978.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003910 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00033682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

