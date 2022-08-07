Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Financial Contrast

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Resources Connection and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than MOGU.

This table compares Resources Connection and MOGU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.87 $67.18 million $2.00 10.48 MOGU $53.24 million 0.26 -$100.92 million ($11.04) -0.17

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 8.34% 18.62% 12.09% MOGU N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Resources Connection beats MOGU on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

