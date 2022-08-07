REVV (REVV) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

REVV (REVV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. REVV has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $510,572.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00066834 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.