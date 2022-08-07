Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $16.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.53. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

