Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
RYTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.53. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.68.
Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.