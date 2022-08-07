Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.53. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

