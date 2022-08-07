Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $262.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.