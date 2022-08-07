Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 30.7% This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $295.53 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for about $28.75 or 0.00124666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,060.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00034034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00067320 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

