Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Lessened by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ROK opened at $252.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

